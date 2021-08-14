FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Increased by Analyst

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $693.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

