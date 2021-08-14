FY2021 EPS Estimates for BrightView Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrightView in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BrightView’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

BV has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BrightView has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,074,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

