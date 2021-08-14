FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Decreased by Analyst

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

