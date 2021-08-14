FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Issued By William Blair

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ironSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

IS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.41.

IS opened at $9.68 on Friday. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $121,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

