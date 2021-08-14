FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Landsea Homes Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landsea Homes in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $3,048,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

