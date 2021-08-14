Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 106,154 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

