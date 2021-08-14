FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE:FSK opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.67.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.