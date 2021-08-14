Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $13.36 price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

FSNUY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. 45,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

