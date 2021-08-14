freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

Shares of FNTN opened at €20.07 ($23.61) on Thursday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50-day moving average is €20.66.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

