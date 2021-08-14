Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$13.00 at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by CIBC to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,252.50. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 6,875.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

