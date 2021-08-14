Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 12.14%.
Shares of FNV opened at $154.88 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
