Franco-Nevada Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

