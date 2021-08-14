Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.52. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

