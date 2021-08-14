FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1,947.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

