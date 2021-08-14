Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $223.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.05.

FIVE stock opened at $221.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.47. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 52 week low of $106.05 and a 52 week high of $225.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

