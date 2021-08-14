First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, an increase of 195.4% from the July 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.02 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

