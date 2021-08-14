First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $33.45 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40.

