First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler Sells 2,048 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $96.60 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

