First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other First Merchants news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

