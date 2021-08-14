First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 6434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FA. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

