Financial Survey: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust -4.10% -0.52% -0.26% Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.41 -$8.76 million $1.02 21.00 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acadia Realty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.14, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $22.89, indicating a potential upside of 38.83%. Given Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

