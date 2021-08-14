Financial Contrast: Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) versus Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) and Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Morphic and Decibel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Decibel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Morphic currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 242.61%. Given Decibel Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Decibel Therapeutics is more favorable than Morphic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morphic and Decibel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic $44.94 million 49.35 -$45.00 million ($1.47) -41.39 Decibel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.34 million ($19.65) -0.38

Decibel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Morphic. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Decibel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Morphic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morphic and Decibel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic -158.61% -24.79% -18.05% Decibel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Decibel Therapeutics beats Morphic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer in August 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin. The company's lead gene therapy product candidate is DB-OTO to provide hearing to individuals born with profound hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene. It is also developing DB-ATO, a gene therapy program designed to restore balance in patients with bilateral vestibulopathy by regenerating lost hair cells within the inner ear; and DB-020 for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop gene therapies for monogenic forms of congenital hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Hearing Inc. and changed its name to Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2014. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

