Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

FRGI stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,416. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $320.23 million, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

