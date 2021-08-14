Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Given New $66.50 Price Target at Roth Capital

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $66.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of FTHM opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $444.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69. Fathom has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $136,329.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $286,147.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $690,222.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,940,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,409.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fathom in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Fathom in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fathom by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

