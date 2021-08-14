Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 over the last three months. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

