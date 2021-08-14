Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $252.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

