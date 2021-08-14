Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

EXR has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.77.

Shares of EXR opened at $175.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.90. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

