Exeedme (XED) Market Cap Reaches $23.61 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Exeedme has a market cap of $23.61 million and $1.14 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00153588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.75 or 0.99756546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00875451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

