Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.05

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.05 and last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Evotec alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.68.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.85%.

About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.