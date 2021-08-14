EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of EverQuote worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 15.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,377 shares of company stock worth $1,362,258. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 491,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,140. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.07 million, a P/E ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

