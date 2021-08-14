Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

