Everex (EVX) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Everex has a total market cap of $12.18 million and $590,755.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everex has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.00887090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105102 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001955 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

