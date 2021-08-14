ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Shares Down 0.8%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.23 and last traded at $38.23. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.