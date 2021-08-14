ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 50,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 322,037 shares.The stock last traded at $13.75 and had previously closed at $14.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,227 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,957,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,613,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

