Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $12,017,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $41,675,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 688,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,844,000 after purchasing an additional 251,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 610.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

