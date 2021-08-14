Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CAE Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Desjardins reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

