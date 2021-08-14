EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,652 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $3,995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 73.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,775 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

