EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $1,213,000.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $607.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $538.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $300.96 and a one year high of $618.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

