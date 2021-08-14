EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Down 7.1%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.08 and last traded at $92.23. Approximately 2,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.30.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 8.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

