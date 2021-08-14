Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Up 7.2%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 137,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,626,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $912.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Endo International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Endo International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 169,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

