Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in July

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ELEZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ELEZY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67. Endesa has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

