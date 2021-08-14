Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.74. 1,177,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,634. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $104.36.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.65.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.