Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.91.

EMA stock opened at C$59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$59.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

