Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0633 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $28.04 million and $887,971.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00155968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,740.44 or 0.99943134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00857469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

