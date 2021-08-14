Edie A. Ames Buys 500 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Edie A. Ames bought 500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.35 per share, with a total value of $22,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CAKE opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27.
The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.
