Edie A. Ames Buys 500 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Edie A. Ames bought 500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.35 per share, with a total value of $22,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAKE opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens cut their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.