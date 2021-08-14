ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

