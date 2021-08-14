Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $165.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.33.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.82. Eaton has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $168.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 219,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 215.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.