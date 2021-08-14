Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 903,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.08.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,040. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

