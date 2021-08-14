E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.80 ($12.70) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.19. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

