e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $7,510,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,094.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.51.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

